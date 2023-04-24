Entertainment

Box office: 'KKBKKJ' marks Salman Khan's biggest opening weekend post-pandemic

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 24, 2023, 10:06 am 1 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' box office collections

The quintessential superstars of the '90s often termed the "last set of stars of Bollywood" are pulling the reins of the industry. Salman Khan, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood released his anticipated Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Friday and fans went gaga. Even though it received negative reviews from critics, the box office collections are ever-increasing.

Collections are on an all-time rise

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the masala entertainer minted Rs. 64.25 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 64.25 crore. Khan has had better opening weekends but considering his streak post-COVID-19, this Farhad Samji directorial has been huge. The film is a multi-starrer featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Vijender Singh, and Pooja Hegde, among others. Ram Charan appears in a cameo role.

