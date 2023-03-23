Entertainment

Salman Khan murder threat email: UK link found

The Mumbai Police have made some headway in Salman Khan's threat emails case

The threat email sent to actor-producer Salman Khan is linked to a phone number in the UK, revealed Mumbai Police on Thursday. Now that the police have gotten access to the number, they are trying to deduct who is the registered owner of the number. To recall, Khan has been receiving death threats for a while, and the most recent was sent last week.

Why does this story matter?

Khan's security has remained a matter of concern for a long time, and last year, his father and screenwriter Salim Khan was also threatened.

A few days ago, notorious jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi—who's also the prime accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's assassination—confessed to sending him fresh threats.

The Bishnoi community considers blackbucks sacred, and Bishnoi is enraged about Khan's involvement in 1998's blackbuck case.

The police are trying to find more information

On one hand, the police have amped up the security at Khan's residence, and on the other, are constantly working toward unraveling the mystery. Per Jagran, "Although the email address used to send the message did not provide significant information, the police discovered that it was associated with a UK-based mobile number." An FIR has already been registered against Bishnoi by the Bandra Police.

What did the email exactly say?

Khan's personal assistant Jordy Patel had received the email. Per multiple media reports, the email, written in Hindi, said, "Goldy Brar wants to talk to Salman Khan face-to-face to close the matter. He must have seen the interview. If not, ask him to watch it now. We're informing you on time. Next time, you'll get to see something more volatile and shocking."

Next, Khan will be seen in 'KKBKKJ'

Khan will next greet his fans on Eid with his family drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Farhad Samji directorial is anchored by Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Jassie Gill. Post that, his next big release of the year is Yash Raj Films's Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It'll release on Diwali.