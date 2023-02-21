Sports

Prithvi Shaw selfie row: Sapna files counter-case for 'outraging modesty'

Prithvi Shaw selfie row: Sapna files counter-case for 'outraging modesty'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 21, 2023, 03:24 pm 2 min read

Out on bail, social media influencer Sapna Gill filed counter-case against cricketer Prithvi Shaw for 'outraging her modesty'

The controversy surrounding Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his selfie row with Bhojpuri actor and social media influencer Sapna Gill continues to rage. On Monday, Gill was granted bail after her advocate moved the bail application in the case of attacking the cricketer last week. Now, Gill has taken an action by filing an application seeking an FIR against Shaw for "outraging her modesty."

Why does this story matter?

The incident took place last week (February 15) outside a luxury hotel in Mumbai.

The social media influencer, along with her male friend got into an argument with the 23-year-old Mumbai batter and his friend Ashish Yadav, after the player allegedly refused to click selfies with her.

Gill was also accused of manhandling Shaw and attacking his car with a baseball bat.

Shaw was in an inebriated condition, stated Gill

According to the complaint registered by Gill on Monday, she had gone to a club on February 15 where she and her friend named Shobhit Thakur saw the cricketer, who was partying with his friends, in an allegedly inebriated condition. Thakur approached Shaw for a selfie but was instantly met with hostility. Gill alleged that Shaw forcefully took her friend's phone and damaged it.

Gill intervened to save her friend from Shaw

Gill's application further mentioned, "Thakur, who is just a teenager, was unaware of the brutality of the drunken mob. Thakur was helpless and unable to defend himself. She (Gill) intervened and entered the fray trying to stop Shaw and others from further harming and injuring Thakur." She alleged Shaw outraged her modesty, an offense punishable under Section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Based on Shaw's friend's complaint, eight people were charged

Gill, who has appeared in several Bhojpuri movies including Mera Watan and Kaashi Amarnath, was arrested last week, while her friend Thakur was held a few days later. In this case, eight persons were charged with rioting, assault, putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, and other offenses by Oshiwara Police on the complaint of Shaw's friend Yadav.