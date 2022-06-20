India

Dehradun: 15-year-old arrested for raping 24-year-old five-star hotel staffer

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 20, 2022, 01:35 pm 2 min read

Dehradun five-star hotel rape: The victim said that the boy's father tried to hush up the matter by offering her money.

A 24-year-old housekeeping staff of a five-star hotel in the Uttarakhand capital of Dehradun was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy, the police said on Sunday. After a complaint by the woman, the boy was taken into custody and sent to a juvenile correctional home, they said. The incident took place on Friday and the boy was staying at the hotel with his parents.

Medical examination Boy raped woman in ladies' washroom

The station house officer (SHO) of the Rajpur Police Station said that the boy barged into the ladies' washroom on Friday and raped a woman housekeeping staffer, who was charging her mobile phone there. He also locked the washroom from inside so that no one could hear her scream. A medical examination confirmed that the woman was raped, the SHO said.

FIR Boy's father tried to hush up matter by offering money

The victim said that the boy's father tried to hush up the matter by offering her money. A first information report (FIR) was registered against the boy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (rape). On Saturday, he was taken into custody and sent to a correctional home after being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the police said.

