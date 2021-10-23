11 trekkers dead in Uttarakhand; Air Force continues rescue operation

Published on Oct 23, 2021

11 trekkers have died in Uttarakhand and a rescue operation is underway.

At least 11 people have died and several others are missing since they lost their way while trekking in Uttarakhand's Lamkhaga Pass on Monday (October 18) due to extreme weather and heavy snowfall. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been pressed into action and the force has deployed two Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) choppers to reach Harsil. Here are more details on this.

An SOS call on October 20

The Air Force had responded to an emergency call on Wednesday (October 20). Three personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) aboard the ALH craft then began the search and rescue operation. The next day, four bodies and a survivor were found after members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) managed to locate two rescue sites.

Search for remaining people underway

On Friday, the crew rescued a survivor and recovered five dead bodies in four shuttles from a height of 16,500 feet. Two more bodies have since been recovered and are being brought back by a joint patrol of Dogra Scouts and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) teams. A search for the remaining people will be undertaken on Saturday.

Survivors undergoing treatment in Uttarkashi

The bodies have been handed over by the rescue teams to the local police. Meanwhile, the survivors have been administered first aid at Harsil before being sent to the district hospital in Uttarkashi.

Team had begun trekking on October 11

The group had begun the trek from Harsil in Uttarkashi on October 11 and were expecting to reach Chitkul via Lamkhaga pass. Members of the team included Anita Rawat, Mithun Dari, Tanmay Tiwari, Vikash Makal, Saurav Ghosh, Saviayan Das, Richard Mandal, Suken Manjhi, Devendra, Gyan Chandra, and Upendra. They included tourists, porters, guides, and cooks.

Over 50 died in Uttarakhand rains, flooding

More than 50 people have died in Uttarakhand in separate rain-related incidents in recent days. Heavy rainfall this month led to flash flooding, landslides, and blockade of roads in several areas across the state, causing great damage.