46 people have died in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand over the past few days.

Ranikhet and Almora in Uttarakhand remain cut off from the plains for a second straight day following landslides in the Khairna and Garampani areas amid heavy rains. At least 46 people have died and several others are missing due to incidents triggered by rainfall in the northern state with the government announcing compensation for their families. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing. Here's more.

Fuel in Ranikhet reserved for emergency services

There is little fuel left in Ranikhet and whatever is left has been reserved for emergency services. Meanwhile, telephone and internet services have been affected in several areas while low-voltage electricity has now been restored after a gap of 24 hours. Visuals from the state showed tourists being guided by rescue personnel in their attempt to leave the area and go back home.

Yesterday, Nainital was also similarly isolated

Similarly, on Tuesday, Nainital was cut off from the plains after landslides blocked roads. Connectivity to that town was restored late last night. However, electricity, telephone, and internet services remained sketchy.

15 NDRF teams deployed for rescue and relief operations

So far, at least 46 people have been reported dead in rain-related incidents across Uttarakhand and at least 11 are missing. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 15 teams to carry out rescue and relief operations, said force's chief Satya Pradhan. Further, three Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters have been deployed in Nainital and Garhwal regions.

Rs. 4 lakh compensation announced for kin of deceased

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a compensation of Rs. four lakh for the families of those killed. Rs. 1.9 lakh will be given to those whose houses have been destroyed due to the torrential rains. Farmers and others who lost livestock will also be assisted. Dhami said he is in contact with the central government over the situation.

Anguished by the loss of lives, says PM

"There has been massive damage. It will take time to return to normalcy," Dhami said as he took stock of the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I am anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand...I pray for everyone's safety and well-being." Union Home Minister Amit Shah will likely visit Dehradun this evening to review the situation.