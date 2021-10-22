39 women Army officers get Permanent Commission after SC order

Written by Saurabh Das Mail Published on Oct 22, 2021, 08:45 pm

The Supreme Court also asked the Centre why 25 other women officers were denied Permanent Commission.

Thirty-nine women officers secured Permanent Commission in the Indian Army, the central government told the Supreme Court on Friday. The apex court has ordered the government to grant permanent service in the Army to the 39 officers within seven days. It also asked the government to provide reasons as to why 25 other women officers were not granted Permanent Commission.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Army had earlier denied Permanent Commission to 71 Women Short Service Commission Officers (WSSCOs). The women officers had approached the SC seeking Permanent Commission. After a legal battle, 39 officers have secured Permanent Commission, which allows full service till retirement. The Indian government is now paving the way for women to stand shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts in the Army.

Details

What happened in court today?

The government informed the court on Friday that out of the 71 WSSCOs, only 39 were found suitable. Twenty-five officers had disciplinary issues and seven were deemed unfit for service. A two-judge bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice BV Nagarathna has directed the Centre for a detailed report behind the reasons for not granting Permanent Commission to the 25 WSSCOs.

Background

Contempt petition against Army

Earlier, 72 WSSCOs had moved the SC seeking Permanent Commission. One of them appealed for release from service. On March 25, the SC directed the Army to grant Permanent Commission to the WSSCOs. The officers later moved the SC alleging contempt of court since they were not considered for Permanent Commission. On October 1, the court restrained the Army from relieving the officers.

Future

Indian Armed Forces have an inclusive policy: General MM Naravane

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2021, Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane said the Army has had women officers for over two decades. He said the Indian Army has a very inclusive policy and it does not discriminate on language, religion, or gender. He also said that the National Defence Academy is preparing new hostels and infrastructure to induct women cadets.