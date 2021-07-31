Pakistan's women lawmakers demand public hanging of all rapists

The demand was made by the women members of the National Assembly

Women lawmakers of Pakistan have unanimously demanded the public hanging of all rapists to curb rising cases of harassment and abuse of women and children in the country. The demand was made in the National Assembly on Friday by women members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday.

Demand

Form a parliamentary committee to review rape cases: Legislators

"We 69 women MNAs demand quick judgment in rape cases and public hanging of rapists," said Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar of the Opposition PML-N. The women legislators called for the formation of a parliamentary committee to review rape cases. If Pakistan has to be run, then rapists and killers must be hanged in public, said Asma Qadeer, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Imran Khan's party.

Information

Qadeer broke into tears while speaking about rising cases

Qadeer broke into tears while speaking on the floor of the house about rising cases of rape of women and children and the recent one in Islamabad in which Noor Mukadam, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was killed by a friend.

Attention

Horrific killing of Mukadam made lawmakers take notice

The issue of violence against women caught the attention of lawmakers due to the horrific killing of Mukadam this month in Islamabad's posh area by the son of a business tycoon. The killer has been arrested. Initial reports say she was killed after spurning his marriage proposal. Maulana Akbar Chitrali of right-wing Jamaati-e-Islami endorsed the demand of women MPs.

Quote

Mukadam's killer must be hanged in public: Mehnaz Akbar Aziz

Chitrali said rapists and killers must be hanged in public places to stop such incidents from happening. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz of PML-N said the killer of Mukadam must be hanged in public so that such incidents do not take place in the future.

Mindset

Need to change the mindset of society about women: Mazari

Shamim Ara Panhwar of PPP said that in the light of increasing incidents, there was no other option but to hang rapists and killers in public. Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the government had recently passed a law against rape cases, but only laws would not work because there was a need to change the mindset of society about women.

Information

A 200 percent increase registered in domestic violence last year

Data collected from domestic violence hotlines across the country showed a 200 percent increase in domestic violence between January and March last year, according to a Human Rights Watch report released earlier this year.