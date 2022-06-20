India

Daredevil Kerala cop fights man with machete; video goes viral

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 20, 2022, 12:57 pm 2 min read

The incident occurred at Para Junction near Kerala's Kayamkulam.

A cop in Kerala has earned the fame of bravery after a video of him fighting with a man carrying a giant machete has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred at Para Junction near Kerala's Kayamkulam. The video was shared on Twitter by an Indian Police Service officer, Swati Lakra. Since then, the video has gained over one lakh views.

Details What was the incident?

The video shows a man lounging by the side of the street when a police vehicle pulls up next to him. When the police officer came out of the vehicle, the man pulled out a machete from the foot of his two-wheeler vehicle and attacks the police officer. The brave officer then fights off the attacker and pins him down to the ground.

Twitter Post Watch the video here

Officer Who's the officer?

The Kerala Police identifies the officer in the video as sub-inspector Arun Kumar. He is in charge of the Alappuzha Nooranad police station. The incident reportedly took place when the officer was on an evening patrol with his driver. He had to get seven stitches on his fingers due to an injury during the incident.

Information Police identify attacker

Meanwhile, police have identified the attacker as 48-year-old Sugathan. He is reportedly a resident of Nooranad. Sugathan managed to stab the policeman's hand before he was brought under control.