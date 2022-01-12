5 places in India for a tropical holiday

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 06:36 pm 2 min read

India has several tropical destinations where you can have a gala time.

A lazy afternoon, relaxing on the beach, with a drink in hand and waves crashing into the shore-- does it get any better than this? If you are a beach lover and have been away from your favorite vacay spot, you are probably already imagining yourself in the above scenario. Here are five places in India where you can have the ultimate tropical holiday.

#1 Havelock Island

Photo Credit: Pinterest

Havelock Island is located to the east of Great Andaman within the Andaman Islands. Sunbathing, snorkeling, jungle treks, and camping are some of the amazing activities to enjoy on this island. One can also just relax on a beach chair, sip on a drink, and gaze at the beautiful beach sunset here. Radhanagar beach, Elephant beach, and Kalapathar beach are must-visit places.

#2 Diu Island

Photo Credit: Pixabay

For a beautiful and laid-back tropical getaway, head to the west, and pay a visit to the mesmerizing Diu island. With a hint of Portuguese culture infused into this place, Diu will leave you in awe with its stunning weather and magnificent architecture. The Diu Fort, Zampa Gateway Seashell Museum, and St Paul's Church are the top tourist attractions here.

#3 St. Mary's Islands, Karnataka

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Off the coast of Malpe in Udupi, Karnataka, St. Mary's Islands are famous for their basaltic rock formations cut into a hexagon-like shape. The rocky beaches and clear, blue waters are the true definitions of a tropical holiday. You can take a 15-minute boat ride from Malpe to reach the islands. December to January is the best time to visit St. Mary's Islands.

#4 Kovalam, Kerala

Kovalam in Kerala is a must-visit tropical destination to refresh yourselves. Tourists can relax and try kayaking and boating here. Plus, if you are looking for something more fun-filled, parasailing, water skiing, and windsurfing activities are also available in Kovalam. One can also try backwater cruising to witness the beautiful marine life. Vellayani lake, Lighthouse beach, and Hawah beach are must-visit.

#5 Majuli Island, Assam

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Located in the Brahmaputra river, the mesmerizing Majuli Island in Assam is a perfect destination to spend quality time with your loved ones. It is one of the largest river islands worldwide. You'll get to see Assamese culture and try their amazing cuisine. It is the perfect place to witness a mesmerizing sunrise and sunset. October to December is the best time to visit.