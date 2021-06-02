Assam: Doctor brutally assaulted by mob after COVID-19 patient dies

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 10:51 am

A junior doctor at a coronavirus facility was mercilessly thrashed by a mob on Tuesday.

A junior doctor posted at a coronavirus facility was mercilessly thrashed by a mob on Tuesday after a COVID-19 patient died during the treatment, allegedly due to a shortage of oxygen. Relatives of the deceased and some locals assaulted the doctor, following which he is hospitalized but currently stable. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism.

Details

Nearly 20 involved in the attack on doctor

Nearly 20 people were involved in the attack on the doctor. In the video, apparently taken from a mobile phone, the mob was seen hitting the doctor with a broom, metal utensils, and bricks, while some kicked him as he lay on the ground. A policeman was also seen in the video, however, he did not stop the attack.

Twitter Post

Details

Incident took place at Udali Model Hospital in Hojai

The incident took place at Udali Model Hospital in Hojai. "The attendant of the patient came to me saying the patient is serious and has not passed urine since morning. I went to the room and found that the patient was dead. As I broke the news to the attendant, another relative started abusing me," Dr. Seuj Kumar Senapati said after the attack.

Statement

'Snatched my gold chain, ring and mobile'

"They ransacked the hospital, we (the staff) ran for safety. I entered a room and tried to hide but they found me and assaulted me. They snatched my gold chain, my ring and my mobile," the doctor said, according to NDTV. It was the doctor's first day on duty in the rural area after the completion of his MBBS course, India Today reported.

CM

'Such barbaric attacks won't be tolerated,' says the CM

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also took note of the incident. "Such barbaric attacks on our frontline workers won't be tolerated by our administration." Sarma has since directed the state police to investigate the matter and arrest those involved. GP Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Assam, replied to the CM, saying three people had been arrested by that time.

Quote

At least 24 have been arrested so far

At 8:30 this morning, Sarma informed on Twitter that 24 people involved in the attack had been arrested through the night and a charge sheet will be filed soon. "I am personally monitoring this investigation and I promise that justice will be served," he wrote.

IMA

IMA had warned boycotting work unless action was taken

Indian Medical Association (IMA) chief Dr. JA Jayalal has condemned the attack. Meanwhile, the local arm of the medical body had written a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of the district. In that letter, it warned that unless all the culprits were arrested by 7 am on Wednesday, all the doctors in Hojai would boycott the Out-patient Department (OPD) services.

Incidents

Last year, several incidents of attacks on doctors were reported

Last year, numerous incidents of attacks on doctors and healthcare workers on COVID-19 duty were reported from several states across India. In view of the incidents, the government announced stricter rules saying those attacking health workers could be jailed for up to seven years and charged a penalty of Rs. 1-5 lakh. Such cases would also be investigated within a month, the government said.