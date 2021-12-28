Lifestyle 5 things to do in Majuli

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 05:22 pm

Majuli is a beautiful location that has a lot in store for tourists

Popularly known as the cultural capital of Assam, Majuli is located in the midst of the picturesque Brahmaputra River. Majuli is one of the world's largest river islands and houses the largest tribes of India. From cycling through the beautiful villages to witnessing the island's rich cultural heritage, the place has a lot to offer. Here are a few things to do in Majuli.

Information How to reach Majuli?

The nearest airport is in Guwahati. From Guwahati, take a cab/bus to Jorhat. It takes around one hour to reach Majuli Island from Jorhat. There are various ferry rides available from Jorhat to reach Majuli.

#1 Witness mask making at the Samaguri Satra

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Mask-making is a crucial part of Majuli's rich culture and heritage. The masks are basically used for performing in the theaters and various festivals. You can take a tour through the Samaguri Satra to witness the process of mask-making and view various interesting artifacts. The masks are made of dried cow dung and bamboo base and each of them depicts a fun character.

#2 Explore the Shri Shri Dakhinpat Satra

Source: Wikimedia Commons

If you are in Majuli, you should visit the Shri Shri Dakhinpat Satra which is a popular spiritual and socio-cultural institute on the island. The Satra was constructed in 1584 by Satradhikar Sri Sri Vanamalidev. The Satra's entrance is engraved with beautiful flowers, religious animal forms, and cultural and non-secular motifs. The Satra is well-known for celebrating Raasleela and the Majuli Festival every year.

#3 Witness the mesmerizing sunrise and sunset

The mesmerizing and panoramic views of the sunset and sunrise at the banks of the Brahmaputra River are worth your time. For the best sunset view, head on to the Kamalabari Ghat at the bank of the River Brahmaputra. It will be worth the visit. The boatmen sailing back in their boats add to the beauty of the view.

#4 Spend some quality time at Pathorichuk

Source: Pixabay

Pathorichuk is a small and quaint village that has a rustic touch and a beautiful countryside feel. You can reach the place after crossing three wooden bridges and walking through the pastoral grounds which promise quite an adventure. When here, enjoy a fun country boat ride in the traditional way. A country boat is usually used by locals for daily transport.

#5 Enjoy the local tribal food

Source: Piqsels

You got to try the lip-smacking local tribal food when you are in Majuli. The place offers several varieties of tribal food like Chicken Khorika, Pattot Dia Mas, sticky rice, Oo Tenga Mas Jul along with fresh green vegetables. Fish is a must in the local cuisine since it's a river island. When here, you can also enjoy the tribal vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali.