A few delicious and nutritious snacks to carry while traveling

Healthy snacks can help reduce your hunger pangs while traveling

Regardless of how many hours your travel takes or which mode you opt for, you are bound to get hungry, especially if your flight or train is delayed. That being said, instead of munching on unhealthy outside foods, why not carry your own healthy snacks? We aren't asking you to carry too many snacks but a few like nuts and sandwiches are easy options.

Check for travel restrictions before packing your snacks box

Whether you are flying the skies or traveling by train or car, your snacks should be travel-friendly. Foods like yogurt, hummus, and nut butter might not be allowed on planes as they have restrictions on the amount of liquids/gels allowed. You can opt for snacks that are made with whole foods like nuts, beans, fruits, and seeds instead. Sugar-free snacks are also good.

'Thepla': Controls diabetes, regulates blood sugar levels, easily digested

Thepla, a popular Gujarati item that looks like a chapati, is a storehouse of vitamins, minerals, and iron. Doctors say theplas are good for those who need to control diabetes as they are known to control blood sugar spikes. What's more, they are easily digestible. Theplas are prepared by rolling the dough in a round shape and then cooked on a pan like chapatis.

'Poha': Favorite breakfast item, amazing for your gut health

Poha is a favorite breakfast item in India. It contains essential nutrients and is light on the stomach, too. Poha is a rich source of iron and carbohydrates and has the added benefit of being low in calories and travel-friendly. Furthermore, it is a great probiotic since, during its preparation, poha goes through fermentation and retains microbial flora, which is great for gut health.

'Chikkis': Rich source of copper and iron, long shelf life

Chikkis are crunchy snacks and the best travel snack if you have a sweet tooth. These are prepared with jaggery or gur and various nutritious nuts and seeds, often with roasted peanuts. They are square-shaped and can be easily found in stores. A rich source of copper and iron, chikkis are long-lasting, too. Moreover, jaggery is packed with essential minerals, vitamins, and some proteins.