Are you traveling alone? Follow these tips to ensure safety

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 11, 2021, 07:09 pm

Some extra carefulness will help you enjoy your trip in a better way

We all love traveling, but the most important thing here is to ensure all the safety measures are taken, especially if you choose to travel solo. Some extra carefulness and informing your parents about the itinerary will help you enjoy your trip better. So, put all your fears to rest and follow these tips to ensure a safe vacation while you are traveling alone.

Destination

Safety begins before you leave, choose your destination wisely

Choosing a travel destination is not one-size-fits-all. So, when you are planning a solo trip, you can choose to go to places that sound safe. After all, who wants to ruin their holiday? No matter what location you choose, do your research about that place in advance and be aware of the problems that could arise. Also, plan on how you would handle them.

Stay

Know how you will get to your accommodation first

The place itself might be new to you, but don't waste time and instead start asking around about the local transit system. Pre-arrange transport to your hostel/hotel from the airport/railway station. It's preferable to land in the daytime and keep a backup plan handy for unexpected accommodation problems. If you arrive at night or there's any delay in flight/train services, opt for a taxi.

Safety gear

Did you pack your travel safety gear?

Keep your cash in different places and not just in your wallet. Prepare a basic first-aid kit with things such as bandages, pain relief spray/gel, fever and cold medicines, etc. Moreover, keep your essentials safe and only carry what you need while going out. Do not overload, especially cash. Keep multiple copies of the necessary documents so that you keep the original ones safe.

COVID-19

Things to ensure during the pandemic if you are traveling

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are relaxing, people are finally traveling after a long wait. But first things first. Make sure you are following all the safety protocols, especially the ones listed by the country you're traveling to. Keep 2-3 extra photocopies of your vaccination certificate, follow social distancing, and wear your masks properly. Keep cleaning your hands regularly using a hand sanitizer.