Healthy and easy breakfast options that your children will love

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 11, 2021, 06:47 pm

It is crucial to prepare a fresh breakfast for your kids

Due to their busy routines, breakfast is often overlooked by many. This practice is neither healthy for you nor for your children. The first meal of the day should be breakfast, but since we are often pressed for time, we usually eat the same items almost daily. This is where kids lose interest in breakfast. So, it's time to think outside the (breakfast) box.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal: Easy to prepare, versatile, super nutritious, and delicious

Oatmeal is an all-rounder of a morning meal! You can top up oatmeal with your favorite raisins, fruits, pecans, and walnuts. It contains huge amounts of soluble fiber called beta-glucan, which is beneficial not only for your kids but even for you. Also, it is pretty easy to make. If you want to spice it up, you can give it a desi spin, too.

Smoothies

If you don't have much time, make a smoothie

You can also make some amazing healthy drinks for your kid's breakfast. You can make a glass of peanut butter banana smoothie, strawberry banana flax seed smoothie, green hulk smoothie, or green peach smoothie, depending on your child's taste. All these are loaded with a number of essential nutrients. Moreover, smoothies can be topped up with almonds and other nuts, which are nutritious too.

Option

Strawberry-sweet potato toast is an innovative dish you can try

Strawberry-sweet potato toast is an innovative nutrient-rich option, which is prepared with slices of sweet potatoes instead of bread slices. Believe it or not, they are super delicious, and if you top up the same with some Greek yogurt, strawberries, and granola, your kids might ask you to make these regularly. But don't worry, these toasts can be prepared in a few minutes.

Other options

Pancake: A healthy option your kid will surely enjoy

Mouth-watering pancakes are among the most favorite breakfast option for kids. They are not just fulfilling and healthy, pancakes can be prepared within 10-15 minutes. Make them more likable by topping them with your kid's favorite fruits, syrup, berries, and jam. If not this, you can also prepare a bowl of vegetable soup so that your kids avoid opting for unhealthy cafeteria meals.