India, Brazil ink 6 pacts during Modi's historic state visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed six agreements during a bilateral meeting in the capital city of Brasilia on Tuesday. The agreements include cooperation on international terrorism and transnational crime. After the meeting with Silva, PM Modi reiterated India's "zero tolerance" policy on terrorism, saying there is "no place for dohre maapdand (double standards) on this issue." He stressed that both countries oppose terrorists and their supporters.

Bilateral agreements India, Brazil signed agreements in renewable energy, digital solutions Apart from the anti-terrorism pact, India and Brazil also signed agreements in renewable energy, digital solutions, intellectual property rights, and the exchange of classified information. PM Modi announced a target of $20 billion for bilateral trade and emphasized defense cooperation between the two nations. He said they were looking at interlinking their defense industries as a sign of growing trust.

Historic visit Historic state visit PM Modi's visit to Brazil is historic, as he is the first Indian prime minister in 57 years to undertake a state visit. The visit comes after the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, held from July 6 to 7. At the Alvorada Palace, PM Modi and President Lula da Silva exchanged warm diplomatic courtesies and introduced delegates from both countries. A grand ceremonial welcome included a 114-horse guard of honor and cultural performances by the Batala Mundo band.