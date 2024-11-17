Summarize Simplifying... In short At a G20 event, Brazil's First Lady, Janja, publicly criticized Elon Musk, the world's richest man, over a previous dispute involving her account on an unnamed platform, X.

Musk responded with a dismissive emoji and a prediction of electoral defeat for Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Amidst this, the G20 summit in Rio, starting November 18, 2024, is seen as a diplomatic test for President Lula, who aims to boost Brazil's global standing.

The incident occurred on Saturday

Brazil's First Lady swears at Elon Musk at G20 event

By Chanshimla Varah 10:41 am Nov 17, 202410:41 am

What's the story Brazil's First Lady, Rosangela 'Janja' Lula da Silva swore at billionaire Elon Musk during a G20 social event in Rio de Janeiro. The incident occurred on Saturday as Brazil prepared to host the Group of 20 leaders' summit. Janja was speaking about the need to regulate social media and fight misinformation when her speech was interrupted by a ship's horn.

Escalating tensions

Janja's comments fuel ongoing feud with Musk

She then joked, "I think it's Elon Musk," before adding, "I'm not afraid of you, f--- you, Elon Musk." The feud between Lula's squad and the world's richest man began even before Brazil's Supreme Court restricted access to X earlier this year. Janja had threatened to sue X after her account was purportedly hacked. She accused Musk of not responding appropriately to the incident.

Legal threats

Janja's previous threats of legal action against X

Responding to Janja's latest remarks, Musk posted a laughing-out-loud emoji on X and said that "they will lose the next election," referring to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The country's Supreme Court had banned X earlier this year after Musk refused to name a legal representative in Brazil amid a row over disinformation. Last month, the Spreme Court announced that it was lifting a ban on X.

Diplomatic test

G20 summit: A diplomatic test for President Lula

The G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro will start on November 18, 2024. It will include discussions on global issues like climate change and the war in Ukraine. The event is viewed as a diplomatic test for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has sought to elevate Brazil's international profile since returning to power. A spokesperson for President Lula refused to comment on the Janja-Musk incident. However, President Lula later said, "We don't have to offend or curse anyone."