India

G20 Summit: Key events scheduled for world leaders on day-2

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 10, 2023 | 10:32 am 2 min read

Rajghat visit to tree planting ceremony: Know about Day 2 agenda of G20 Summit

Day one of the much-anticipated G20 Summit in India was highly eventful, with major announcements like the adoption of the New Delhi Leadership Declaration and the African Union (AU) becoming a permanent member of the G20 bloc. On Sunday, world leaders attending the two-day summit are set to have a similarly productive day two. Here is all you need to know about what is on the agenda for Sunday.

Day 2 schedule of G20 Summit

Day two started with global leaders reaching Rajghat, New Delhi, where they paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. They also witnessed a live performance of Gandhi's favorite devotional songs. Later, they signed the peace wall inside Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge in Pragati Maidan. They are later scheduled to attend a tree-planting ceremony at the South Plaza, Bharat Mandapam, and the summit's third session titled "One Future." Later, following the closing ceremony, India will pass on the G20 Presidency to Brazil.

PM Modi's bilateral talks with Macron: Know more

According to the news outlet the Hindustan Times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron later on Sunday. Besides this, bilateral talks are also scheduled to take place on Sunday with other nations like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Korea, Canada, Nigeria, Brazil, Turkey, and Comoros.

G20 nations reached consensus on New Delhi Declaration on day-1

On Saturday, PM Modi announced that the G20 leaders adopted a joint declaration of countries amid various differences, marking a major win for India. "Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration," he stated. It is worth noting that G20 members were reportedly divided over the Ukraine-Russia war, due to which reaching a consensus proved to be tough.

Details on G20 leaders' departure from India

From United States (US) President Joe Biden to United Kingdom (UK) PM Rishi Sunak, most heads of state are scheduled to leave Delhi on Sunday after the conclusion of the two-day G20 Summit, reported ANI. The central government has reportedly designated duties to Union ministers of state to see off the visiting foreign delegates after the event, and the foreign secretary had also issued a directive regarding this.

