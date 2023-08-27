B20 Summit: PM Modi lauds industries for Chandrayaan-3 success

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 27, 2023 | 02:37 pm 3 min read

PM Narendra Modi's address at B20 Summit India 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday credited Indian industries, private companies, and the MSMEs for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. Addressing the Business 20 (B20) Summit, he said numerous companies provided important components for the historic mission. He also stressed promoting "mutual trust" among countries in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era. Earlier, he warmly welcomed international delegates to India and sought their support.

Summit focuses on policy recommendations, crucial financial issues

PM Modi's address at the B20 Summit marks the final day of the crucial three-day program. The event, which began on Friday, reportedly serves as the official G20 business dialogue forum, aiming to deliver actionable policy actions and recommendations. His address focused on boosting the economy using technology. Notably, over 1,500 delegates from 55 countries, including the G20 members, are participating in the summit.

India important to build trusted global supply chain: PM Modi

Emphasizing global engagements, PM Modi said, "In an atmosphere of mistrust, the country which is standing in front of you with full sensitivity, with humility, carrying the flag of faith—that is India." "India holds an important place in building an efficient and trusted global supply chain," he further stated. He also underlined the importance of a balance in the interests of producers and consumers.

'India has become face of digital revolution'

PM Modi added India has become the face of the digital revolution in the era of the Industry 4.0 revolution, and the country has a key role to play in an efficient global supply chain. He also suggested that every year, a day should be observed as "International Consumer Care Day," noting the future of global growth is dependent on the future of business.

India saved crores of lives during pandemic: Modi

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi reportedly said, "India increased vaccine production and saved crores of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic." He further stated that India was focusing on green energy, trying to "replicate the success of solar energy in green hydrogen." "About 13.5 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last five years," he added.

Push for global framework for cryptocurrency, ethical AI

The prime minister also asked business leaders to brainstorm on technologies like cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Moreover, he spoke about issues related to these new-age technologies. PM Modi said a global framework is required for cryptocurrency and noted that while technology disruption is taking place at a rapid pace, there is a necessity to focus on "ethical AI" as well.

