OpenAI's annual revenue hits $12B, fueled by ChatGPT products

By Akash Pandey 11:11 am Jul 31, 202511:11 am

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company backed by Microsoft, has seen its annualized revenue double in the first seven months of 2025. According to a report by The Information, the company's revenue now stands at a whopping $12 billion. This means OpenAI is raking in around $1 billion every month from its ChatGPT products used by both consumers and businesses.