OpenAI's annual revenue hits $12B, fueled by ChatGPT products
What's the story
OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company backed by Microsoft, has seen its annualized revenue double in the first seven months of 2025. According to a report by The Information, the company's revenue now stands at a whopping $12 billion. This means OpenAI is raking in around $1 billion every month from its ChatGPT products used by both consumers and businesses.
User growth
User base and cash burn projections
The report also highlights that OpenAI has a massive user base of about 700 million weekly active users for its ChatGPT products. Despite the impressive revenue growth, the company has raised its cash burn projection for 2025 to roughly $8 billion, an increase of $1 billion from earlier estimates this year.
Funding efforts
Funding round update for OpenAI
OpenAI is currently working to secure investors for the second $30 billion tranche of its funding round. Major shareholders Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global Management are putting in hundreds of millions of dollars into this round. Other investors, excluding Japan's SoftBank, are close to finalizing $7.5 billion in commitments for this second portion of funding.