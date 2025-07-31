Microsoft inches closer to becoming $4T company

Microsoft is on the verge of becoming the world's second-ever $4 trillion company, thanks to its strong quarterly earnings. The tech giant's shares surged as much as 9% during extended trading on Wednesday, taking its market value closer to the coveted milestone. If this momentum continues through Thursday's market open, Microsoft will join NVIDIA in hitting this historic achievement.

Financial performance Cloud business exceeds expectations Microsoft's latest earnings report highlights its stronghold in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution that has propelled mega-cap tech stocks and the broader market over the past few years. The company's cloud business exceeded expectations, with its popular Azure cloud-computing unit witnessing a 39% increase in sales. This was well above analysts' predictions of 34%.

Future projections CFO Hood shares optimistic projections On an analyst call, Microsoft's Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood revealed that the company expects its fiscal first-quarter capital expenditures to exceed $30 billion. She also projected double-digit revenue growth for the full year. Additionally, Azure is expected to achieve a 37% growth rate in Q1, surpassing forecasts and further solidifying Microsoft's position in the market.