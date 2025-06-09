What's the story

The UK's finance watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is set to launch a new initiative, the "supercharged sandbox."

This program will allow banks and other financial firms to experiment with NVIDIA's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The move is aimed at accelerating innovation and boosting economic growth in the country.

The FCA said successful applicants will be able to safely explore cutting-edge AI under its supervision using NVIDIA's accelerated computing products.