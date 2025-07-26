Bihar: Woman raped in ambulance after home guard recruitment event

A shocking incident of alleged sexual assault has come to light in Bodh Gaya , Bihar . Two ambulance staff members have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside an ambulance while she was being transported to a hospital after losing consciousness at a Home Guard recruitment drive. The incident took place on July 24 when the woman collapsed during a physical run at the event.

Quick action Woman collapsed during run at recruitment drive The woman was rushed to an ambulance stationed at the site after she fell unconscious. However, she alleged that she was sexually assaulted inside the ambulance by both the driver and the technician on her way to the hospital. The matter was reported to the police, who formed a special investigation team (SIT) under the City Superintendent of Police and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bodh Gaya.

Evidence collection Accused identified and arrested within 2 hours The Forensic Science Laboratory was called to collect evidence from the ambulance and review nearby CCTV footage. Based on her medical examination, statement, and video surveillance, the two accused were identified and arrested within two hours of receiving the complaint. The accused have been identified as Vinay Kumar, an ambulance driver from Utren village in Gaya district, and Ajit Kumar, a technician from Chandpur village in Nalanda district.