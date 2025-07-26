Most people regain weight after stopping anti-obesity medications, study says

A recent study has revealed that people who take anti-obesity medications (AOMs) tend to regain the weight they lost once they stop taking the drugs. The research, conducted by a team from Peking University in China , reviewed 11 previous studies involving 2,466 participants. It found that while AOMs such as Ozempic and Wegovy are effective for weight loss, discontinuation often leads to weight regain.

Regain pattern Weight regain patterns post-AOMs discontinuation The study found that significant weight regain occurred eight weeks after stopping AOMs, and this trend continued until the 20-week mark. On average, participants regained about 2.5kg in five months after quitting these drugs. The researchers also noted that the extent of weight regain depended on factors such as the type of drug used and individual lifestyle habits.

Drug impact Similar patterns to those seen after gastric bypass surgery Among the different types of AOMs, those in the GLP-1 category (like Ozempic and Wegovy) showed the most weight gain after treatment discontinuation. The study also found that people who lost more weight on these drugs tend to regain more once they stop taking them. This pattern was similar to what is seen after gastric bypass surgery, suggesting a need for better post-treatment support strategies.