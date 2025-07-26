Karnataka officials' brawl in Delhi sparks political controversy

A clash between two senior Karnataka government officials at the Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi has sparked a political controversy. The incident, which reportedly happened on July 22, involved C Mohan Kumar and H Anjaneya. Kumar is the Assistant Resident Commissioner and Special Duty Officer to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah , while Anjaneya is the SDO to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar .

Complaint filed Anjaneya files formal complaint, demands criminal proceedings against Kumar Anjaneya has filed a formal complaint against Kumar with Karnataka Bhavan's Resident Commissioner Imkongla Jamir and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. He accused Kumar of harassment and abuse of authority, citing repeated obstructions. Anjaneya also demanded criminal proceedings against Kumar for his alleged actions. In response to the complaint, Chief Secretary Rajneesh has ordered an official inquiry into the matter.

Counter-accusations 'Kumar threatened to hit me with a shoe' In his written complaint, Anjaneya alleged that Kumar used abusive language and threatened to hit him with a shoe in front of other staff members. He warned that Kumar should be held responsible if "any accident happens" to him. The complaint also mentions past incidents where Kumar allegedly assaulted another official, MM Joshi. Meanwhile, Kumar has denied these allegations and accused Anjaneya of indiscipline and misbehavior.

Political implications BJP seizes on issue to highlight rift within Congress The incident has now become a political flashpoint with the Karnataka BJP seizing on it to highlight a rift within the Congress government. Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka slammed the Congress leadership for losing control over Karnataka. He said, "AICC Chief @Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have completely lost control over Karnataka." The confrontation has also revived speculation about a power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.