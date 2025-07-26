Mercedes-AMG teases its next track-focused car with a V8 engine

Mercedes-AMG has teased the new GT Track Sport, a track-focused version of its popular coupe. The company said this car will be powered by a V8 engine and is being developed with an aim to break lap records, possibly at the Nurburgring. Although officially labeled as a concept, production seems likely given its potential to redefine the AMG GT family.

Design Aggressive design elements for improved aerodynamics The GT Track Sport is likely to be a two-seater, ditching the 2+2 layout of its predecessors. The car's exterior is mostly hidden under camouflage, but elements like a large front splitter and an aggressive swan-neck rear wing hint at its performance-oriented nature. These design features suggest that Mercedes-AMG is targeting competitors like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS in this segment.

Performance Engine details still under wraps The GT Track Sport will be fueled by a V8 engine, but Mercedes has not revealed any performance details yet. The current AMG GT range offers a twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 that produces between 469-603hp across different trims. If we include the hybrid setup of the GT63 S E Performance model, the total power output could reach up to an impressive 805hp.