2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe in the works: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 09, 2023 | 01:02 pm 2 min read

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe will roll on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

After introducing the GLC Coupe in the global markets in March this year, Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to unveil a performance-focused version of the SUV under its AMG division. In the latest development, a near-production-ready mule of the coupe SUV was spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar. What can we expect from the upcoming high-performance four-wheeler? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-AMG is known for creating some of the finest and most powerful V8 and V12 engine-backed vehicles across the globe. While the high-performance division of the German automaker focused on developing sedans and coupes earlier, it has now started producing SUVs as well to cater to the rising demand. The latest to join its ever-expanding list will be the GLC Coupe.

The SUV will feature a Panamericana grille and all-LED lighting

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe will retain the overall design of the standard model. The coupe SUV will feature a muscular hood, sweptback Matrix LED headlamps with DRLs, a large Panamericana grille, a wide air dam, chrome-lined windows, flared wheel arches, and designer blacked-out alloy wheels with performance-focused tires. A sloping roofline and wrap-around LED taillamps will grace the rear end.

It will get multi-color ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof

Inside, the Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe will remain largely identical and get a sporty five-seater cabin. It will sport a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, ventilated and heated seats, multi-color ambient lighting, AMG Performance steering wheel, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a free-standing 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It will be backed by a potent turbo-petrol engine

Powering the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe will be a 2.0-liter, inline-four, twin-turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V hybrid system. The setup would put out 255hp/400Nm. The mill will likely be mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

How much will the Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe will be disclosed by the automaker at its launch event in the coming months. We expect the performance-focused coupe SUV to carry a premium over the standard model, which ranges between Rs. 72.5 lakh and Rs. 73.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. Once launched, it will rival the BMW X3 M40i.

