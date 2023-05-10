Auto

Best features of the Alpine A290_β concept electric hatchback

Best features of the Alpine A290_β concept electric hatchback

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 10, 2023, 02:32 pm 2 min read

Alpine A290_β concept features all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Alpine)

Alpine has showcased the ultra-sporty A290_β concept electric hatchback. The production version of the car is expected to arrive by late 2024. The four-wheeler is the first of the three models in the brand's future "Dream Garage." It ushers the French marque's design philosophy into a new era. The new model is based on the Renault 5 concept, which was unveiled in 2021.

Why does this story matter?

Alpine has been unveiling radical-looking concept cars in recent years. The newest to join the list is the futuristic A290_β concept electric hatchback.

The brand has been focusing on developing carbon-neutral vehicles lately, to showcase its commitment to an electrified and greener future.

The urban show car taps into the carmaker's rich legacy while pushing the boundaries of its modern design philosophy.

The hatchback features 20-inch wheels with a center-lock-mounted French flag

The production version of the Alpine A290_β concept hatchback will be based on Renault group's CMF-B EV platform. In its current avatar, the EV features a clamshell hood, X-shaped LED headlights, bumper-mounted floating-type auxiliary lights, forged carbon panels on the front splitter, rear diffuser, and vertically-stacked LED taillights. The hatchback rides on 20-inch wheels with a center-lock-mounted French flag on each rim.

The car sports a yoke-style steering wheel

On the inside, the Alpine A290_β concept hot hatch has a unique-looking three-seater cabin that exudes a futuristic vibe. The EV features a minimalist dashboard with a centrally-placed yoke-style steering wheel, three bucket-type seats with sustainably-made upholstery, racing-style multi-point seatbelts, and multi-color ambient lighting via a full-width light bar. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It will be backed by a capable electric powertrain

Alpine is yet to confirm the technical details of the A290_β concept EV. We expect the upcoming electric hatchback to be offered with a capable electric motor that will be paired with an energy-dense battery pack.

What can we expect from Alpine A290_β concept's final form?

Alpine has unveiled the A290_β concept as a glimpse of the future products of the automaker. The vehicle is currently in the final concept stage and is expected to enter production by late 2024. We expect the upcoming hot hatch to showcase that electric mobility solutions do not necessarily have to be bland or monotonous in the design or performance aspects.