What's special about Lamborghini's new 'monofuselage' chassis for upcoming PHEV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 14, 2023, 06:24 pm 2 min read

The front portion of monofuselage will be made of carbon fiber (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini will introduce its successor to the Aventador by the end of March. It will be the brand's first plug-in hybrid supercar. The four-wheeler (codenamed LB744) will mark the debut of a lightweight 'monofuselage' chassis. The company claims that the chassis will aid the car in taking a "significant step" forward in improving torsional stiffness as well as driving dynamics.

A detailed look at the monofuselage chassis

In LB744, the chassis' front portion will be made of carbon fiber. Meanwhile, the rear section will be built of high-strength aluminum with hollow domes. This will aid in weight reduction and improve rigidity. Compared to Aventador's frame, the monofuselage will be overall 10% lighter (weighing 20% less at the front alone). Energy absorption levels will double, while torsional stiffness will go up 25%.

What will be the advantages of using monofuselage?

While weight reduction might seem like the biggest advantage, Lamborghini claims that using monofuselage will help in reducing energy consumption, improving manufacturing sustainability, and also reduce the volume of waste materials. All of these are in line with Lamborghini's sustainability goals.

What do we know about the Lamborghini LB744?

The Lamborghini LB744 will flaunt a sloping roofline, a long bonnet, aggressive-looking swept-back headlamps, Y-shaped LED DRLs, multi-spoke wheels, narrow taillamps, and high-mounted hexagonal-shaped exhaust tips. Inside, there should be two seats, a yoke-style multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Multiple airbags and a suite of ADAS features should ensure the safety of the passengers.

There will be three electric motors weighing 18.5kg each

Lamborghini LB744 will house a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine (813hp/725Nm) mated to three 18.5kg electric motors and a 3.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain will put out a combined output of 1,000hp and the CO2 emissions will be 30% less in comparison to Aventador Ultimae. Transmission duties will be handled by a transversely-mounted 8-speed DCT gearbox mated to an all-wheel-drive system.

Lamborghini LB744: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Lamborghini LB744 will be announced at the time of its launch. The company claims it will be "completely new from the ground up." It should cost more than the Aventador which begins at $507,353 (around Rs. 4.1 crore).