Lamborghini Urus marks 4th anniversary, racks up 16,000 unit sales

Lamborghini Urus SUV sets new sales milestone

In a proud moment for Italian automaker Lamborghini, more than 16,000 units of the Urus SUV have been sold worldwide since its debut in December 2017. Out of the total sales, 4,085 units were retailed between January to September this year. In the same time period, even other models of the brand like Huracan and Aventador were outsold. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Urus is Lamborghini's bestselling model across the world over a four-year period. Its good looks, premium interiors, and excellent performance draw in buyers who are willing to spend a pretty penny. In India, the premium SUV carries a starting price tag of Rs. 3.15 crore and it takes on opponents such as Audi RS Q8, BMW X5M, Bentley Bentayga, and Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

Exteriors The car has 21-inch wheels and LED headlamps

The Lamborghini Urus has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a large black grille, sleek LED headlights, and wide air vents. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 21-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around taillights with a Y-shaped lighting pattern are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,003mm.

Information It attains a top speed of 305km/h

Lamborghini Urus is fueled by a BS6-compliant 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that generates 641hp of power and 850Nm of torque. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and hits a top speed of 305km/h.

Interiors The SUV gets ADAS and five seats

The Lamborghini Urus has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, electrically adjustable seats, parking sensors, rear AC vents, key-less entry, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. The SUV packs a 21-speaker sound system and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the newest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, ABS, ADAS, EBD, crash sensors, and traction control ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Lamborghini Urus: Pricing

In India, the Lamborghini Urus SUV begins at Rs. 3.15 crore for the V8 model and goes up to Rs. 3.43 crore for the Pearl capsule edition (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).