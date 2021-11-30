BMW iX v/s Mercedes-Benz EQC: Which is a better option?

A comparison of BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQC

German automaker BMW will introduce its iX SUV in India on December 11. The car has an aggressive design and a spacious cabin with many tech-based features. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and delivers a range of up to 611km. However, at an expected price of around Rs. 1 crore, should you buy the iX or the savvy Mercedes-Benz EQC?

BMW iX will arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and shall be the brand's first fully electric SUV here. Its debut on our shores will increase the competition in the premium EV segment. On the other hand, the Mercedes-Benz EQC has been on sale since October last year. Its good looks and great performance draw in a lot of buyers.

Exteriors

The iX has larger proportions

The BMW iX is longer, taller, and wider than the Mercedes-Benz EQC. It flaunts a massive kidney grille with sensors and radar, narrow LED headlights, and frame-less doors. In comparison, the EQC sports a chrome-surrounded grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and a full-width taillamp. Its wheelbase is also much less than the iX (2,873mm v/s 3,000mm).

Interiors

The iX gets a sportier cabin

The BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQC have a spacious cabin with space for five passengers and a hexagonal and circular multifunctional steering wheel, respectively. The interiors of the iX are made of recycled materials. It flaunts a high-mounted front armrest and silver accents on the doors and dashboard. In contrast, the EQC uses muted colors to opt for a more driver-focused appearance.

Features

From ambient lighting to lane-departure warning

Both the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQC are equipped with features such as auto climate control, multiple airbags, ambient lighting, cruise control, and a sunroof. They pack a curved display for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment panel. The iX offers automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and lane-keeping assist, while the EQC gets a 360-degree-view camera and adaptive high-beam assist.

Performance

The iX can travel more distance on a single charge

BMW iX's xDrive40 version has a 71kWh battery, while the xDrive50 variant gets a 105.2kWh unit. Mated to two motors and an all-wheel-drive setup, the former generates 326hp/630Nm, while the xDrive50 makes 523hp/765Nm. The car delivers a range of up to 611km. The EQC houses an 80kWh battery and two electric motors. The powertrain generates 402.3hp/760Nm and promises a range of 455-471km per charge.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

The BMW iX is expected to cost around Rs. 1 crore, while the Mercedes-Benz EQC sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.06 crore (both prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the iX as it offers better looks, larger proportions, a stylish cabin, and lots of tech-based features. It also delivers a much better range as compared to its rival.