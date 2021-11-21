New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza SUV previewed in spy images

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 21, 2021, 12:30 am

Spy shots reveal details of new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the second-generation Vitara Brezza SUV in India early next year. In the latest development, a unit of the car sans camouflage has been spied, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a new dual-tone front bumper, a mono-slat grille, a sunroof, and a freestanding touchscreen infotainment panel, among others. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been up for grabs in India since 2016 and sold over six lakh units on our shores. The upcoming version of the car will offer better looks, new features, and probably an updated powertrain. All of these factors should aid the four-wheeler in becoming a crowd-pleaser in our market when it debuts here.

Exteriors

The car will have alloy wheels and projector headlights

The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will have a thick grille with U-shaped chrome inserts, dual-pod projector headlamps with LED DRLs, dual-tone bumper with a contrast colored skid plate, and foglamps. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, black cladding, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. An integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp and wrap-around LED taillights will be available on the rear.

Information

It might be fueled by a 103hp, 1.5-liter engine

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza might run on a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, petrol engine with SHVS mild-hybrid technology that makes 103hp of power and 138Nm of torque. The mill should be linked to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV will get paddle shifters and a sunroof

The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will have a spacious cabin, featuring a sunroof, new AC vents, a revised dashboard, paddle shifters, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls. It will pack an instrument console with a colored MID and a freestanding touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Suzuki Connect. Multiple airbags and cruise control ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 7.6 lakh (ex-showroom).