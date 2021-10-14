Tata Punch awarded 5-star safety rating by GNCAP

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 14, 2021, 05:29 pm

Tata Motors' Punch micro-SUV has secured a 5-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Program. The car scored 16.45 out of 17 points in the adult occupant protection test and 40.89 out of 49 points in the child occupant protection test. The body shell was rated as stable. The Punch is the third car from the company to score a 5-star GNCAP rating.

Exteriors

The Tata Punch is based on the ALFA architecture and features a muscular built with a split headlamp setup, a sculpted bonnet, a chrome surrounded grille, a roof-mounted rear spoiler, and LED taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with squared-off arches. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle is 3,827mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,445mm.

Information

The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-liter Revotron, 3-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol motor that produces 83hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The mill comes linked to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

The Tata Punch offers a spacious cabin with five seats, an engine start/stop button, a cooled glovebox, a 3-spoke steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It also packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology. Dual airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD are provided for the passengers' safety.

Information

Tata Punch: Pricing and availability

As per a recent tip-off, Tata Punch might start at Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the official pricing information will be announced at the time of launch on October 18 and deliveries will likely commence in November.