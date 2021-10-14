Tata Punch to be launched in India on October 18

Tata Motors will launch its Punch micro-SUV in India on October 18. It was unveiled earlier this month and will be offered in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative trims. The Punch has a rugged design with impressive off-road capability, 16-inch alloy wheels, connected car technology, and a new Revotron petrol engine. It also gets Eco and City drive modes to meet individual driving needs.

It has squared-off wheel arches and split headlights

Tata Punch has a roof-mounted rear spoiler and stylish taillamps

The Tata Punch is based on the ALFA architecture and has a muscular bonnet, split headlamps, a blacked-out grille, and a power antenna. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, body cladding, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with squared-off arches. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle is 3,827mm long, 1,742mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,445mm.

A 1.2-liter engine fuels the car

Tata Punch draws power from a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol motor that makes 84hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 3,300rpm. This mill comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Inside, there are four speakers and a 'floating' infotainment console

The Tata Punch offers a 5-seater cabin with a 3-spoke steering wheel, automatic climate control, an engine start/stop button, and a cooled glovebox. It also packs four speakers and a "floating" 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology. For safety, the four-wheeler provides two airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Tata Punch: Pricing and availability

Tata Motors will announce the pricing details of the Punch micro-SUV on October 18. However, it is tipped to start at Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings are already underway and deliveries are expected to begin from November.