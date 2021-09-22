Maruti Suzuki Ciaz-based Toyota Belta previewed in a spy shot

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 22, 2021, 02:15 pm

Image of the Toyota Belta sedan leaked

Toyota will launch a new Belta model in India soon. It will be a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan. Now, an image of the upcoming car has leaked. It suggests that the vehicle will look identical to the Ciaz but with different badges. Under the hood, it will be fueled by a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, mild-hybrid petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have LED headlights and alloy wheels

The Toyota Belta will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air vent, LED headlights with DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillamps. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the car should have a wheelbase of 2,650mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.

Information

It will run on a 103hp, 1.5-liter engine

Toyota Belta should be fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, mild-hybrid petrol engine that makes 103hp of power and a peak torque of 138Nm. The mill will be linked to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

It will get five seats and a power steering wheel

Toyota Belta is expected to have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It is likely to house a 4.2-inch color MID and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by twin airbags and a rear-view camera.

Information

Toyota Belta: Pricing and availability

In India, the Toyota Belta is expected to replace the Yaris sedan in the company's line-up. The latter currently carries a starting price-figure of Rs. 9.16 lakh and goes up to Rs. 14.60 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).