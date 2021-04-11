Japanese automaker Toyota is reportedly assessing the possibility of discontinuing its Yaris sedan in India. To recall, the car went on sale in May 2018, but poor buyer turnout forced the brand to discontinue three of its variants last year. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty look and is offered with a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car sports swept-back headlights

The Toyota Yaris has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a wide blacked-out air dam, and sleek projector headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. A shark fin and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,550mm and a length of 4,425mm.

Information It runs on a 107hp, 1.5-liter engine

The Toyota Yaris draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 107hp of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired to a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors The vehicle has a spacious, feature-loaded cabin

The Toyota Yaris has a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, dual-tone dashboard, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities including Mirror Link. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera are available.

Information Toyota Yaris: Pricing