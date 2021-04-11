Italian automaker Benelli has launched its 752S middleweight street naked motorcycle in Nepal. It might also be launched in India in the coming days. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has a sporty look and comes with full-LED lighting and a digital instrument console. It is powered by a 750cc parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

Design The bike rides on 17-inch wheels

The Benelli 752S sits on a tubular trellis frame and has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat, golden-colored front forks, and an upswept exhaust. It packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli Angel ST tires. It has a ground clearance of 180mm and a wheelbase of 1,460mm.

Information It runs on a 75hp, 750cc engine

The Benelli 752S draws power from a 750cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 75hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels take care of safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli 752S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 50mm Marzocchi inverted forks on the front side and a KYB-sourced mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Benelli 752S: Pricing