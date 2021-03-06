The recently-launched 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has started reaching dealerships in India, suggesting that the deliveries of the sports tourer will commence soon. As for the key highlights, the new model comes with updated decals and is offered in three color schemes. However, in terms of features and powertrain, it is the same as the outgoing Ninja 300. Here's our roundup.

Design It has a split-style seat and an LED headlight

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has fully-faired design, featuring a chiseled fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a dual-tone upswept exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bike offers a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. It is offered in three color options, namely, Lime Green, Ebony, and Candy Lime Green.

Information The bike runs on a 296cc engine

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is backed by a BS6-compliant 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces 38.4hp of power and 27Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Safety For improved handling, it offers dual-channel ABS

On the safety front, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is armed with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the tourer are handled by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Pricing and availability