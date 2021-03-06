Jaguar Land Rover is working to launch a new long wheelbase version of its Defender SUV, called the Defender 130. In the latest development, the company has confirmed to Automotive News Europe that the vehicle is under development and it will offer a 3-row seating layout. As per the report, the Defender 130 will first go on sale in North America. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors It will be longer than the standard Defender

The Defender 130 is expected to feature an aggressive body with a muscular bonnet, chunky skid plates, and rectangular headlamp units. On the sides, it will sport blacked-out B-pillars, heavy body cladding, and sporty-looking wheels. Dimensions-wise, the SUV will retain the 3,022mm wheelbase of the Defender 110 but the overall length will be stretched by around 342mm to accommodate the extra row of seats.

Information It is expected to be offered with two engine options

The powertrain details of the Defender 130 are yet to be revealed. However, as per the reports, it should be offered with two engine choices: a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and a more powerful 5.0-liter V8 unit.

Interiors The cabin will have space for up to 8 passengers

The Land Rover Defender 130 will be offered with both 7- and 8-seater configurations. It will have leather upholstery, auto climate control, wireless phone charger, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, traction control, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera should also be available.

Information Land Rover Defender 130: Pricing and availability