Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45, with a 300hp powertrain, revealedLast updated on Mar 06, 2021, 06:40 pm
Celebrating 45 years of the Golf GTI model, Volkswagen has unveiled a limited-edition variant, called the Golf GTI Clubsport 45.
It is based on the 8th-generation Golf GTI and comes with a bunch of cosmetic changes inside-out as well as a more powerful 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.
The special-edition four-wheeler is priced at Є47,790 (roughly Rs. 41.7 lakh) and will go on sale in April.
Exteriors
It has a contrasting black roof and matching 19-inch wheels
The Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 features a sporty design with '45' branding at several places, a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, a huge air vent, a contrasting black roof, a black-finished rear spoiler, slim headlights, and split taillights.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, and 19-inch 'Scottsdale' gloss black alloy wheels with complementing red accents.
Information
The car runs on a turbocharged petrol motor
The Golf GTI Clubsport 45 draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill that produces 300hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Interiors
The cabin also gets bespoke '45' badging and red accents
Inside, the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 has a premium cabin with a GTI motif on the front seat backrests, a '45' badge at the bottom of the multifunctional steering wheel, and red accents on the dashboard, seats, and the doors.
The car also offers a digital driver's display, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and all the standard safety provisions, including multiple airbags.
Information
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45: Pricing and availability
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 is priced at Є47,790 (roughly Rs. 41.7 lakh) and is currently up for pre-orders in Europe. The limited-run model will be up for grabs in the UK in April.