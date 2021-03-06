Celebrating 45 years of the Golf GTI model, Volkswagen has unveiled a limited-edition variant, called the Golf GTI Clubsport 45. It is based on the 8th-generation Golf GTI and comes with a bunch of cosmetic changes inside-out as well as a more powerful 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. The special-edition four-wheeler is priced at Є47,790 (roughly Rs. 41.7 lakh) and will go on sale in April.

Exteriors It has a contrasting black roof and matching 19-inch wheels

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 features a sporty design with '45' branding at several places, a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, a huge air vent, a contrasting black roof, a black-finished rear spoiler, slim headlights, and split taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, and 19-inch 'Scottsdale' gloss black alloy wheels with complementing red accents.

Information The car runs on a turbocharged petrol motor

The Golf GTI Clubsport 45 draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill that produces 300hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors The cabin also gets bespoke '45' badging and red accents

Inside, the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 has a premium cabin with a GTI motif on the front seat backrests, a '45' badge at the bottom of the multifunctional steering wheel, and red accents on the dashboard, seats, and the doors. The car also offers a digital driver's display, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and all the standard safety provisions, including multiple airbags.

Information Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45: Pricing and availability