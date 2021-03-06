-
Jeep's upcoming 7-seater SUV spied testing: Details hereLast updated on Mar 06, 2021, 05:23 pm
Jeep is working on a new Compass-based 7-seater SUV (codenamed H6), which is expected to be launched in India next year.
In the latest development, the four-wheeler has been spotted testing in Brazil, revealing its design features.
As per the images, it will have an elongated body with similar exterior styling as the current-generation Compass SUV.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
It will be based on the 'Small Wide 4x4' platform
The upcoming Jeep H6 will sit on the same 'Small Wide 4x4' platform as the Compass. It will feature a long body with a 7-slat grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, sleek headlights, and a large rear quarter glass.
On the sides, the car will be flanked by roof rails, wide rear doors, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Information
It will run on a 2.0-liter diesel engine
The Jeep H6 SUV will draw power from a Compass-sourced 2.0-liter diesel motor linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The engine delivers around 168hp of power on the Compass but on the upcoming 7-seater model, it is expected to produce around 200hp of power.
Interiors
The SUV will offer a 'floating' infotainment console
The Jeep H6 is expected to offer a 7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, and captain's chairs for the middle row.
It will also pack a digital instrument cluster and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for UConnect 5 connectivity suite.
For safety, it will provide multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.
Information
Jeep H6: Pricing and availability
Jeep will announce the official pricing and availability details of the H6 SUV at the time of launch later this year or early-2022. However, it is expected to carry some premium over the Compass, which starts at Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom).