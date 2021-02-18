Jeep's upcoming 7-seater SUV (codenamed H6) will make its global debut later this year and should be launched in India by mid-2022. The vehicle will borrow styling cues from the Compass (facelift) along with all the technology and comfort available on the latter. It will be powered by a 2.0-liter, Multijet turbo-diesel engine linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors It will have a Grand Cherokee L-inspired rear design

Jeep H6 will have an aggressive look, featuring a 7-slat grille with chrome surrounding, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, designer alloy wheels, and long rear doors. The rear section is expected to sport a unique styling that will mimic models such as the Grand Wagoneer concept and Grand Cherokee L.

Information It will run on a 200hp, 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine

The Jeep H6 will draw power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, Multijet turbo-diesel engine that will make around 200hp. It should be linked to a 9-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. However, the car's left-hand-drive version (codenamed H1) will pack a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill.

Interiors The car will offer captain's chairs in the middle row

The Jeep H6 will have a spacious 7-seater cabin with three rows of seats and captain's chairs for the middle row. A panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control will also be available. The SUV will also house a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information Jeep H6: Pricing and availability