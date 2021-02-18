-
Jeep 7-seater SUV to be launched in India next yearLast updated on Feb 18, 2021, 11:49 am
-
Jeep's upcoming 7-seater SUV (codenamed H6) will make its global debut later this year and should be launched in India by mid-2022.
The vehicle will borrow styling cues from the Compass (facelift) along with all the technology and comfort available on the latter. It will be powered by a 2.0-liter, Multijet turbo-diesel engine linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
It will have a Grand Cherokee L-inspired rear design
-
Jeep H6 will have an aggressive look, featuring a 7-slat grille with chrome surrounding, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, designer alloy wheels, and long rear doors.
The rear section is expected to sport a unique styling that will mimic models such as the Grand Wagoneer concept and Grand Cherokee L.
-
Information
It will run on a 200hp, 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine
-
The Jeep H6 will draw power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, Multijet turbo-diesel engine that will make around 200hp. It should be linked to a 9-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. However, the car's left-hand-drive version (codenamed H1) will pack a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill.
-
Interiors
The car will offer captain's chairs in the middle row
-
The Jeep H6 will have a spacious 7-seater cabin with three rows of seats and captain's chairs for the middle row.
A panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control will also be available.
The SUV will also house a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
-
Information
Jeep H6: Pricing and availability
-
The Jeep H6 will be positioned above the Compass in the company's line-up and will carry a premium over the latter which starts at Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The car will take on rivals like Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, and Ford Endeavour.