Ever since its launch, the Jeep Compass has been a runaway success owing to its styling, tough build quality, immense off-road potential, and a sense of luxury. It created a niche in the mid-sized premium SUV space but with rising competition, the Compass was starting to show its age. However, Jeep has finally addressed that with the Compass (facelift). Here's our review.

Jeep Compass (facelift) comes with an updated 7-slat grille

There is little doubt that the design of the Compass has stood the test of time and it looks attractive even today. The facelifted version does spruce things up with minor tweaks, including a set of slimmer headlamps, an updated version of the iconic 7-slat grille, a revised front bumper, and new 18-inch alloy wheels. There are three new color options as well.

Interiors The cabin looks more modern and classy

Inside, the changes are immediately noticeable. The cabin has received a radical overhaul with a new look which is far more modern than the earlier design. The build quality is also impressive and the cabin looks chic. There is a new 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel on offer along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen console.

Features Electronics: From wireless charging to connected car technology

There is plenty of gadgetry on board the Compass (facelift). The long list starts with the new UConnect 5 infotainment system, a 10.1-inch touchscreen console, and smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also offers a panoramic sunroof, adjustable leather seats with ventilation, a 360-degree-view camera, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, automatic rain sensing wipers, and six airbags.

Performance How does it drive?

The Compass (facelift) is available with a 2.0-liter diesel engine which develops 170hp/350Nm and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit making 163hp/250Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, and a 9-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The diesel automatic configuration is our pick due to the effortless power delivery and its frugal nature. The Compass (facelift) also offers a pretty impressive off-road performance.

Our verdict It is worth your money?