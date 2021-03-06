Last updated on

In a bid to boost sales, Mahindra dealerships are offering attractive discounts of up to Rs. 80,800 on popular offerings like the XUV300, Marazzo, Scorpio, and XUV500. These deals are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories. Here are more details.

Car #1 Mahindra XUV300: Price begins at Rs. 7.95 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 is available with benefits worth Rs. 39,500, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. It features a sleek chrome-covered grille, adjustable headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and seven airbags. It is available with two engine options: a 109hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor and a 115hp, 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill.

Car #2 Mahindra Marazzo: Price starts at Rs. 11.64 lakh

The Marazzo is up for grabs with offers worth Rs. 41,000, including a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000. It has a muscular bonnet, adjustable headlights, a rear spoiler, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV has eight seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen console, and two airbags. It draws power from a 1.5-liter diesel mill that makes 121hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque.

Car #3 Mahindra Scorpio: Price begins at Rs. 11.99 lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio can be bought with offers worth Rs. 36,500, including free accessories of up to Rs. 10,000. It is equipped with a 7-slat grille with chrome inserts, roof rails, halogen headlamps, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. The four-wheeler has a 7-seater cabin with leather seats, twin airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. It runs on a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that generates 140hp/319Nm.

Car #4 Mahindra XUV500: Price starts at Rs. 15.13 lakh