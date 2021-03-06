Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has emerged as the best selling MUV in India in the month of February this year. The company sold 9,774 units of the car last month to top the MUV segment.

Toyota Innova Crysta and Mahindra Bolero secured the second and third positions by selling 6,018 and 4,843 units, respectively.

Here's our roundup of the Ertiga.