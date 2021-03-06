-
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga emerges as best selling MUV in FebruaryLast updated on Mar 06, 2021, 01:21 pm
-
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has emerged as the best selling MUV in India in the month of February this year. The company sold 9,774 units of the car last month to top the MUV segment.
Toyota Innova Crysta and Mahindra Bolero secured the second and third positions by selling 6,018 and 4,843 units, respectively.
Here's our roundup of the Ertiga.
-
-
Exteriors
Ertiga sports a chrome-finished grille
-
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga features an elongated body with a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, a trapezoidal air dam, a rear window washer as well as defogger.
For lighting, it has projector headlamps, fog lights, and LED taillights.
On the sides, the car is flanked by power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 15-inch alloy wheels.
-
Information
There are two engine choices on offer
-
The Ertiga is available with two engine options: a 1.5-liter K15 petrol motor that makes 103hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque and a 1.5-liter CNG unit that produces 91hp/122Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
It has a 7-seater cabin
-
Inside, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga offers a spacious 7-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, and an adjustable flat-bottom steering wheel.
It also packs a touchscreen SmartPlay infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, the vehicle has dual airbags, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD.
-
Information
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Pricing
-
In India, the Ertiga starts at Rs. 7.69 lakh for the base LXi model and goes up to Rs. 10.47 lakh for the VXi (CNG) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).