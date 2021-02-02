US automaker Cadillac has revealed its performance-oriented 2022 CT4-V Blackwing sedan. It can be pre-ordered by making a $1,000 (approximately Rs. 73,000) deposit. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has an aggressive design, a luxurious cabin, and draws power from a 3.6-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and clock a top-speed of 304km/h. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing: At a glance

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing features a sloping roofline, a large blacked-out grille with pronounced side vents, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, aggressive carbon fiber elements, and inverted L-shaped headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. A carbon fiber spoiler and quad exhaust tips are present on the rear.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing has a luxurious cabin, sporting carbon fiber elements on the center console, dashboard, and door panels. It offers a 3D-printed gear shifter, leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The sedan also has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, AKG-branded premium audio system, and multiple airbags for the safety of the passengers.

Power Power and performance

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is powered by a 3.6-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine mated to a 6-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic gearbox with an electronic limited-slip rear differential. The mill generates 472hp of maximum power and 602Nm of peak torque. It allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and hit a top-speed of 304km/h.

Suspension The car uses Magnetic Ride Control to improve suspension

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing sedan uses the latest Version 4.0 of General Motors' Magnetic Ride Control. It improves the suspension setup by adding higher-rate bushings and hollow stabilizer bars. This setup makes the vehicle more capable in Sport or Track modes while keeping it pliant and comfortable on the road in the standard Tour mode.

Information What about the pricing?