Mahindra to launch XUV300 petrol automatic in India this FebruaryLast updated on Feb 02, 2021, 02:27 pm
Mahindra will reportedly launch the petrol automatic version of its XUV300 SUV in India this month. However, an official launch date is yet to be announced.
At present, the XUV300 automatic model is available only with a diesel engine option.
As for the highlights, the upcoming vehicle's design and interiors are expected to be similar to the model currently on sale.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Recalling the Mahindra XUV300
The Mahindra XUV300 exhibits an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a chrome-covered grille, a wide air vent, silvered skid plates, projector headlamps with DRLs, and wrap-around taillights.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, the four-wheeler has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.
Information
Power and performance
Currently, the Mahindra XUV300 is available in two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 108hp/200Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that makes 115hp/300Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Mahindra XUV300 has a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, leatherette seats, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of the passengers, there are seven airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and an engine immobilizer.
Information
What about the pricing?
In India, the Mahindra XUV300 petrol manual starts at Rs. 7.95 lakh and goes up to Rs. 11.12 lakh. Meanwhile, the diesel variant is priced between Rs. 8.70-12.30 lakh. The petrol automatic trim should carry a premium of Rs. 50,000-70,000 over the manual model.