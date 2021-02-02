-
Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF become costlier by Rs. 2,000Last updated on Feb 02, 2021, 12:27 pm
-
Japanese automaker Suzuki has hiked the prices of its BS6-compliant Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorbikes in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two vehicles have become costlier by Rs. 2,013, and Rs. 2,044, respectively.
As for the highlights, they have a sporty design, an all-LED lighting setup, and draw power from a 155cc, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF: At a glance
-
The Suzuki Gixxer has a roadster style while the Gixxer SF offers a fully-faired look.
The two bikes come with a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust. They also pack an LCD instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer alloy wheels.
The Gixxer and Gixxer SF have a kerb weight of 141kg and 148kg, respectively.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF draw power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 13.4hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 13.8Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.
-
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Suzuki Gixxer, and Gixxer SF are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
The suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by telescopic front forks and a swingarm on the rear end.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
Following the latest price-revision, the Suzuki Gixxer carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,16,700 while the Gixxer SF is priced at Rs. 1,27,200 (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Gixxer 250 range has also become costlier in India by Rs. 2,100.