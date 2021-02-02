Japanese automaker Suzuki has hiked the prices of its BS6-compliant Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorbikes in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two vehicles have become costlier by Rs. 2,013, and Rs. 2,044, respectively. As for the highlights, they have a sporty design, an all-LED lighting setup, and draw power from a 155cc, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF: At a glance

The Suzuki Gixxer has a roadster style while the Gixxer SF offers a fully-faired look. The two bikes come with a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust. They also pack an LCD instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer alloy wheels. The Gixxer and Gixxer SF have a kerb weight of 141kg and 148kg, respectively.

Information Power and performance

The Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF draw power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 13.4hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 13.8Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Suzuki Gixxer, and Gixxer SF are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by telescopic front forks and a swingarm on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?