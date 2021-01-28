Ahead of its launch in India, French automaker Renault has unveiled the KIGER Compact SUV. It should go on sale in the country by mid-year. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a sporty look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It is offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Renault KIGER: At a glance

The Renault KIGER is based on the CMF-A+ platform and features an aggressive front bumper, a wide grille with chrome inserts, a shark fin antenna, and a chunky rear skid plate. For lighting, there are tri-beam LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and C-shaped LED taillamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Renault KIGER will come with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol motor that delivers 98hp/160Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed automatic, and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Renault KIGER offers a dual-tone cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, a wireless smartphone charger, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls. It packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument console and an 8.0-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV provides multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and an engine immobilizer.

Information What about the pricing?