-
2022 Lamborghini Urus Evo SUV spied testingLast updated on Feb 02, 2021, 11:18 am
-
Italian automaker Lamborghini is expected to launch its Urus Evo SUV next year.
In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied testing, revealing its key design highlights.
As per the pictures, it will have a sloping roofline, a modified front grille, and a redesigned lighting setup.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
Lamborghini Urus Evo: At a glance
-
The Lamborghini Urus Evo will have a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, and wide air dams.
On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Thin taillamps and quad exhaust tips will be present on the rear end.
Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 3,003mm and a length of 5,112mm.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
Not much details are available regarding the interiors of the Lamborghini Urus Evo. However, it should have a luxurious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, leather seats, and a power steering wheel.
The SUV will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
Multiple airbags, traction control, and crash sensors should be available for the passengers' safety.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
The Lamborghini Urus Evo should draw power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that makes around 641hp of maximum power and 848Nm of peak torque. The motor should be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with a limited-slip inter-axle Torsen differential.
The car should sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and clock a top-speed of 305km/h.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The pricing and availability details of the Lamborghini Urus Evo should be revealed at the time of launch next year. However, in India, it should carry a premium over the current-generation model which costs Rs. 3.10 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).