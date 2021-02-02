Last updated on Feb 02, 2021, 11:18 am

Italian automaker Lamborghini is expected to launch its Urus Evo SUV next year. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied testing, revealing its key design highlights. As per the pictures, it will have a sloping roofline, a modified front grille, and a redesigned lighting setup. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Lamborghini Urus Evo: At a glance

The Lamborghini Urus Evo will have a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, and wide air dams. On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Thin taillamps and quad exhaust tips will be present on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 3,003mm and a length of 5,112mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much details are available regarding the interiors of the Lamborghini Urus Evo. However, it should have a luxurious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, leather seats, and a power steering wheel. The SUV will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, traction control, and crash sensors should be available for the passengers' safety.

Engine Power and performance

The Lamborghini Urus Evo should draw power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that makes around 641hp of maximum power and 848Nm of peak torque. The motor should be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with a limited-slip inter-axle Torsen differential. The car should sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and clock a top-speed of 305km/h.

Information What about the pricing?